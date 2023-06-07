Woman charged in I-695 crash that killed six construction workers turns herself in

BALTIMORE -- A woman charged with crashing into and killing six construction workers in March turned herself in on Wednesday.

Lisa Lea, 54, from Randallstown, was indicted on Monday on 28 counts.

They were both charged with six counts of felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle, six counts of death of a vulnerable person and numerous traffic violations.

Also among her charges are aggressive driving and driving while impaired.

Melachi Brown was arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Lea and Melachi Brown face a combined 55 charges.

The judge recommended Brown be placed in home detention. He'll be required to wear an ankle monitor, won't be allowed to drive or contact any of the victims' families.

On March 22, six highway workers were killed in a work zone on I-695, when troopers said two cars crashed at a high rate of speed. One of the cars careened into the work zone.

Troopers said Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of Brown's white Volkswagen.

Prosecutors said Brown was traveling 122 mph five seconds before crash, and 111 mph when he collided with Lea's car that flipped into workers

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

