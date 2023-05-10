State officials reviewing site of I-695 crash where six construction workers killed

BALTIMORE - Maryland officials are reviewing the crash site on I-695 in Baltimore County where six construction workers were struck in killed in March.

Maryland Department of Transportation officials say the left lane closest to the crash site on the inner loop between I-70 and Liberty Road will be closed from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Thursday.

On March 22, six highway workers were killed in a work zone on I-695, when troopers said two cars crashed at a high rate of speed. One of the cars careened into the work zone.

The driver of the Acura passenger car, identified as 54-year-old Lisa Adrienna Lea, from Randallstown, was taken to Shock Trauma where she spent three weeks.

Troopers said Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of 20-year-old Melachi Brown's white Volkswagen.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.