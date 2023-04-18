Maryland State Police confirm speed was factor in deadly I-695 crash

BALTIMORE — As the investigation into the work zone crash that left six highway workers dead continues, Maryland State Police now confirm that speed was a factor in the tragic accident.

In response to the incident and in recognition of National Work Zone Safety Week, Governor Wes Moore announced the creation of a Work Zone Task Force to address work zone safety concerns. The task force will focus on strengthening laws related to speeding and distracted driving in work zones.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, will head the task force. "I spent 25 years as a transportation engineer. I personally know the tireless and challenging work that the men and women in the construction industry provide every single day while placing themselves in harm's way," Miller said.

The governor aims to have task force members identified within the next five to six weeks and expects the group to work over the next six months to improve work zone safety.

Moore emphasized the need for all Maryland drivers to slow down and pay attention on the roads, stating that highway safety and work zone safety were priorities in the early days of his administration.

Related Coverage:

"The tragedy of March 22nd was a thing I think really helped to fortify the urgency to make this happen, and quickly," Governor Moore said.

Video obtained by WJZ shows two speeding cars colliding on Interstate 695, with one car sliding through an opening in the concrete barriers meant to protect the work zone, striking and killing the six workers.

Moore had a message for motorists on safe driving. "Never forget whose lives you could be impacting. Never forget your neighbors and your friends and the parents and grandparents and uncles and aunts and guardians who are manning these vehicles; who are in that work zone trying to make a workplace that is better and easier and more convenient for you," he said.