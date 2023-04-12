Troopers still investigating as driver involved in I-695 crash killing six highway workers out of hospital

BALTIMORE - The driver involved in the crash that killed six highway workers last month on I-695 in Baltimore County has been released from the hospital, Maryland State Police said.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Troopers said on March 22 two cars crashed at a high rate of speed near Security Boulevard when one of the cars careened into the work zone. Six contracted highway workers were struck.

The driver of the Acura passenger car, identified as 54-year-old Lisa Adrienna Lea, from Randallstown, was taken to Shock Trauma where she spent three weeks.

Troopers said Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of 20-year-old Melachi Brown's white Volkswagen.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.