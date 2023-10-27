Watch CBS News
WJZ experts pick winner of Ravens-Cardinals game

By Mark Viviano

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Upsets do happen, and if the Baltimore Ravens for some reason beat the Arizona Cardinals, then Sunday's game could be a significant upset.

WJZ has a myriad of game predictions from its panel of experts.

Hubor from Huber in the Morning, which airs on 100.7 The Bay, said he hopes that Jake from State Farm has a protection plan for the Cardinals because they're going to need it this week. The Ravens could win 28-6, he said.

WJZ's Rick Ritter says this year's Ravens team is a little different from those of years past. The Ravens could win 24-17, he said.

Former Wide Receiver Qadry Ismail said the Ravens need to win decisively and could see a score of 30-10.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano said he thinks the team could end the game on a note of 31-9.

Meanwhile, WJZ reporter Alex Glaze said he believes the game will end 24-13 in favor of the Ravens.

The Ravens are 5-and-2. The two losses were the result of significant mistakes that were made by the Ravens, ending in self-inflicted defeats.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 7:48 PM

