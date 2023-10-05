Watch CBS News
Local News

Where's Marty? At Hon's Honey's new location in Brooklyn

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Hon's Honey's new location in Brooklyn
Where's Marty? At Hon's Honey's new location in Brooklyn 01:38

Hi Everyone!

Today it was a pleasure to feature on "Where's Marty?" the opening of Hon's Honey Marketplace in Brooklyn on Hanover Street.

storefront.jpg

This is not just any new store that sells honey-based products. 

Below are three shots from the Hon's Honey website.https://www.honshoney.com/ PLEASE READ THEM.

1.png
2.png
3a.png

Yep, very heavy stuff. 

Hon's Honey is already making a difference in a lot of lives. 

Lives that for one reason or another just did not get the breaks a lot of us did. But when you get deeper into the stories of some of the employees it will stop you in your tracks. But just like the honey they use to make cosmetic items;

lotion-bar.jpg

or the honey that when tasting makes you smile;

gold-honey.jpg

the good that comes out of his program is in the end good for the soul. Each purchase provides a meaningful paycheck to someone wanting to find that better life. It is impossible not to want to spotlight this orginization, 

Where's Marty? Checking out the goods offered at Hon's Honey in Brooklyn 02:47

Watch our presentation today, then hit up the website again and read more. Just by doing so, and spreading the word, more "marketplace's" will spring up, and more hope will be spread. https://www.honshoney.com/ 

  Speaking for K2 it was our pleasure to be wth Hon's Honey today.

   Marty B!

Where's Marty? Learning more about Hon's Honey in Brooklyn 03:27

First published on October 5, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.