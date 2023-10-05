Where's Marty? At Hon's Honey's new location in Brooklyn

Where's Marty? At Hon's Honey's new location in Brooklyn

Where's Marty? At Hon's Honey's new location in Brooklyn

Hi Everyone!

Today it was a pleasure to feature on "Where's Marty?" the opening of Hon's Honey Marketplace in Brooklyn on Hanover Street.

This is not just any new store that sells honey-based products.

Below are three shots from the Hon's Honey website.https://www.honshoney.com/ PLEASE READ THEM.

Yep, very heavy stuff.

Hon's Honey is already making a difference in a lot of lives.

Lives that for one reason or another just did not get the breaks a lot of us did. But when you get deeper into the stories of some of the employees it will stop you in your tracks. But just like the honey they use to make cosmetic items;

or the honey that when tasting makes you smile;

the good that comes out of his program is in the end good for the soul. Each purchase provides a meaningful paycheck to someone wanting to find that better life. It is impossible not to want to spotlight this orginization,

Watch our presentation today, then hit up the website again and read more. Just by doing so, and spreading the word, more "marketplace's" will spring up, and more hope will be spread. https://www.honshoney.com/

Speaking for K2 it was our pleasure to be wth Hon's Honey today.

Marty B!