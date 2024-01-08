Where's Marty? Getting behind the scenes at ECD Lacrosse

Where's Marty? Getting behind the scenes at ECD Lacross

Where's Marty? Getting behind the scenes at ECD Lacross

Where's Marty? Getting behind the scenes at ECD Lacross

Hi Everyone,

A long story made short is this. Greg Kenneally built a good mouse trap.

Greg, along with his twin brother Mike, played high school lacrosse at Loyola Blakefield.

He was the guy on the team all the other Lax Bros brought their sticks, and heads, to for fixing and fine tunings.

In college at Elizabethtown College, he continued to be the guy but expanded his kitchen business to do work for anybody, especially the netting.

In 2011, Greg designed a better netting material. In 2012, while in grad school at Towson his lacrosse reputation continued to grow and bring in new business.

In May of 2012, he formed a partnership with his twin Mike, as they finished their Masters in Accounting.

And in 2013, ECD took off to the point of now needing employees. And the rest is history.

Now in 2024, they are in a 30,000 square foot facility in Towson, and have more than 30 employees.

Welcome to the net result of building a better mousetrap. ECD Lacrosse.

(In the shot Mike is on the left, Greg Right)

Again, this was a long story short.

But by making the stick heads, mesh, and other items you'd need to play, the Kenneally brothers now have clients in all 50 states and countries in Europe and Asia.

When LAX is in, not this, but the next Olympics, ECD will try to sponsor some small European countries.

Hard work pays off, and ECD is the 1000% proof. The web site has all the info to answer any of your questions. https://ecdlax.com/

Great hosts this morning, and a fine product to back it up!. ECD Lacrosse.

ECD you may be asking? It stands for East Coast Dyes, Greg's original name for the self invented mesh.

Marty B!