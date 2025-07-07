Here's where you can donate to help Central Texas flood recovery

More than 130 people are dead after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country on July 4. Search and recovery efforts continue along the Guadalupe River in the aftermath of the disaster.

More than a foot of rain fell in less than 12 hours over a large part of the western Guadalupe River basin, including the area of Kerrville and west into the town of Hunt. The destructive fast-moving waters rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes, washing away homes and vehicles. The Camp Mystic girls' summer camp was hard hit, with more than two dozen children and staff members lost.

Here's where you can donate to Central Texas flooding relief

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

This fund will direct donations to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance. The Fund will support the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort. It is in support of nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relief, and recovery efforts.

Southern Oaks Church

The church, located at 122 Valley View in Kerrville, is accepting donations at the church but for those who aren't local, you can donate online.

TEXSAR

The Austin-based nonprofit specializing in emergency response has deployed swiftwater rescue teams, boats, drones and search dogs to aid in the search for the missing. The group is aiming to raise $100,000 to sustain its efforts. Donations can be made online for those who are not local.

Texans on Mission

The North Texas-based group is accepting financial donations as they travel to Central Texas.

Salvation Army Kerrville

The Salvation Army in Kerrville is accepting online donations to help those impacted by the floods.

Good Shepherd Episcopal School

The Dallas school is accepting donations via check and online.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting online donations.

Texas Progressive Caucus

Donations for supplies and charities are being collected online.

Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs is providing free hot meals to families, first responders and volunteers impacted by the floods. They are also accepting donations to support their meal operations.

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps is providing health facilities in Kerrville and the surrounding areas with medical supplies that will help these facilities remain operational and ensure that patients receive lifesaving services, and stands ready to send medical and mental health volunteers if requested. You can donate to the cause online.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Salvation Army

Walmart, along with Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation, is committing up to $500,000 in grants and in-kind donations to support relief efforts in the region. This includes up to a $250,000 match of customer and member donations, that can be made online or in-stores and clubs in Texas, through the Walmart and Salvation Army match campaign.

Airbnb

Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb to provide emergency housing in times of crisis, is providing free emergency housing to people impacted by flooding in Central Texas. You can sign up to host or donate at online with 100% of donations going toward funding emergency stays.

Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is accepting donations online as well as supplies for flood victims. Here's where you can drop off items. If interested in volunteering for search efforts or general relief assistance, email the foundation here or call (254)499-8027.

United Family

The United Family, which includes United Supermarkets, Albertsons Market, Market Street, and Amigos, is launching a donate-at-the-register campaign for Central Texas flood relief. All proceeds from the campaign will go to support relief efforts by the San Angelo Area Foundation and Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the "Kerr County Flood Relief Fund." Shoppers can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at check-out to donate or donate online via PayPal.

Good360

Virginia-based Good360's disaster response team is on the ground in Texas and is accepting donations for flood victims. You can donate online. All donations go towards purchasing cleanup kits, bottled water and hygiene supplies, diapers, wipes, fans, clothing for victims and more.

Texas Firewalkers

Texas Firewalkers, an organization that aids families displaced by residential fires and supports first responder incidents, is raising money to serve hot meals and deliver essential supplies to flood victims.

Americares

Health-focused relief and development organization Americares is providing medicines, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid. You can donate online.

Tom Thumb and Albertsons

Shoppers can donate in-store at checkout or online.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a California-based, veteran-led disaster relief nonprofit with boots on the ground in Central Texas. You can donate to their efforts online.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief is providing essential medications and supplies to Central Texas to support patients and communities impacted by the flooding. You can donate online.

H-E-B

Shoppers can donate in-store at checkout or online. H-E-B said it'll be giving away free recovery kits, including water, snacks, first aid kits, cleaning supplies and gift cards, among other things.

Kerrville Pets Alive

Kerrville Pets Alive is helping reunite pets and families impacted by the flooding. Pet supply donations may be delivered to 2102 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville and monetary donations can be made online.

DoorDash

DoorDash is making a $1 donation for every order made from Texas businesses to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's relief fund, up to a maximum of $250,000. The company is also donating $100,000 of credit to nonprofits that are helping with recovery on the ground.

Texas Papa Johns

Papa Johns' locations across Texas will donate 100% of their profits from all orders placed on Tuesday, July 15, to support flood relief efforts in the Texas Hill Country.

Texas Sports for Healing Fund

Several local and national sports organizations have come together to launch the Texas Sports for Healing Fund, a united effort to support immediate relief and long-term recovery. You can donate online.