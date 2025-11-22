Wet start to weekend, Sunshine to return

Welcome to the weekend, Maryland!

Showers and clouds move out Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with brighter weather.

Rain returns in the days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Showery start to Saturday

It was a damp, dreary start Saturday - perfect for sleeping in. Morning showers and fog across the area are expected move out a bit later on after a few more showers this morning and into the early afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts this morning will generally be up to around a tenth of an inch, adding to the 0.1" - 0.3" we saw before daybreak.

Rain tapers late morning into the early afternoon. A few heavier showers are possible before clouds break up this afternoon. It's been a few days since we've seen sunshine so it'll be a welcomed change.

Drier and brighter Sunday and Monday

High pressure builds in for Sunday and Monday. That'll bring brighter, blue skies back to Maryland as we head into the holiday travel week. Winds will be manageable along with comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

It'll be ideal for the first of this week's two Ravens' games on Sunday. Tailgating conditions will be in the low 50s with game time temperatures a little warmer. The First Alert Weather team is forecasting southwesterly winds at about 5-10 mph throughout the game with the Jets.

Wet weather ahead of Thanksgiving - possible Alert Days

Showers develop again on Tuesday thanks to a warm front that moves through into Wednesday. This isn't looking like a big rainmaker for our area but it's the timing that's prompted the First Alert Weather team to issue possible WJZ Alert Days. Showers on Tuesday (and what lasts into Wednesday) will impact holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving this Thursday.

It looks like Tuesday will start dry. The first raindrops begin to fall late morning into the early afternoon. We continue with off-and-on showers Tuesday evening, overnight and into part of Wednesday. Scattered showers remain for travel on Wednesday. It begins to dry out during the afternoon into the evening.

Tuesday will warm into the 50s once again but out ahead of the cold front that will cross Maryland on Wednesday, the midweek will briefly warm into the 60s.

Cooler for the end of the month

The midweek cold front will take afternoon highs from the 60s on Wednesday to 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Winds will also increase again on Thanksgiving and Friday. Breezy winds with gusts up to around 25 mph are expected both days. Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning wind chills will return to the 20s. The final few days of November look dry with highs in the 40s.