Watch live: AFRAM Baltimore 2025 kicks off at Druid Hill Park

The 2025 Baltimore AFRAM festival is kicking off at Druid Hill Park. It's one of the largest Black cultural festivals on the East Coast.

Each year Druid Hill Park transforms into a summer paradise filled with music, food, arts and craft vendors, and more.

WJZ, the proud media sponsor of the event, will live stream performances on CBS News Baltimore. You can watch those in the video player above.

Artist lineup: Saturday, June 21

The festival begins at noon and runs through 9 p.m. The following artists will perform on the AFRAM main stage Saturday:

DJ Loddie

Antonio Herring

Baltimore Club Music

Kenta Vaun

DJ Redds, Cool Ant, Chey Parker

VEDO will perform at 5 p.m.

Stefflon Don will perform at 6 p.m.

JT will perform at 7 p.m.

Juvenile & 400 Degreez Band will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Rapper and singer Saweetie announced on Instagram Friday that she would not be able to attend AFRAM due to an injury.

The full list of performers and set times, for both Saturday and Sunday, is available here.

Summer heat expected this weekend

With an extreme heat wave in the forecast across the region, organizers have implemented safety measures.

"You'll notice more of our tents will have air conditioning," Nicole Green from Baltimore City Recreation and Parks told WJZ. "We have our sip and bites area where people can go into for specialty drinks."

Saturday will have somewhat comfortable weather with highs expected to reach the mid-90s, but Sunday's temperatures along with elevated humidity could send the heat index to nearly 100 degrees by the afternoon.

Staying safe at AFRAM

At AFRAM, a medical team will be located left of the stage on the soccer field in Druid Hill Park, inside the Services Command Center.

Medical personnel will also be roaming the park to assist with emergencies.

AFRAM-goers should be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and overly sweetened drinks.

Loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing is recommended to help stay cool.

Avoiding direct sunlight and staying in the shade whenever possible is also suggested.

Last, taking regular breaks from the heat can also help prevent overheating.

How can you spot heat illness?

Dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness can be signs of heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service.

If someone is having a heat stroke, you should call 911.

The National Weather Service also recommends loosening clothing and removing extra layers, and attempting to cool the individual with water and ice.

Failure to treat heat stroke can result in death or permanent disability.

Heat exhaustion is characterized by dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness.

If you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion, you should move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, and sip cool water.

Medical attention should be sought if symptoms don't improve, as heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

Heat cramps can also be signs of impending heat illness.