AFRAM Baltimore 2025 performance lineup and schedule

What can you expect at the 2025 Baltimore AFRAM Festival?

The AFRAM Festival in Baltimore is a celebration of African American culture, a music experience and a foodie paradise. This year's free festival will take place in Druid Hill Park on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22.

AFRAM runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday featuring nearly 20 artists, including headliners Juvenile and Patti LaBelle.

What is AFRAM?

AFRAM highlights African American culture, music and art. It's one of the largest Black cultural festivals on the East Coast.

Each year, AFRAM is held on Juneteenth weekend. The recently recognized federal holiday on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

The event, organized by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, is in its 49th year.

AFRAM is a family-friendly affair that includes history, education, entertainment and activities for kids.

Artists lineup for AFRAM 2025

This year, AFRAM has a star-studded lineup of R&B singers, Hip-Hop artists and DJs.

On Saturday, June 21, the following performers will take the main stage:

VEDO will perform at 5 p.m.

Stefflon Don will perform at 6 p.m.

Juvenile & 400 Degreez Band will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Note: Rapper and singer Saweetie announced Friday that she would not be able to attend AFRAM due to an injury, according to an Instagram post.

On Sunday, June 22, the following performers will take the main stage:

Jonathan Nelson will perform at 1:45 p.m.

Jonathan Gilmore Project will perform at 3:45 p.m.

Amerie will perform at 5 p.m.

Silk will perform at 6 p.m.

Tedra Moses will perform at 7 p.m.

Patti LaBelle will perform at 8:15 p.m.

The festival also includes a Roots & Family Stage, which will feature performances between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

