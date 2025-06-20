Summer-like weather, humidity expected during AFRAM in Baltimore

Summer-like weather and humidity are expected in Baltimore during the AFRAM Festival.

The free event, which celebrates African American culture and art, will run from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22.

The weekend will stay dry, but attendees are urged to take precautions as temperatures rise in the Baltimore region.

Weather for AFRAM weekend

Saturday will have more comfortable weather conditions, with highs expected to reach the low to mid-90s, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Humidity will begin to surge on Saturday evening, and the muggy conditions can make it seem hotter than it is.

On Sunday, the high temperatures combined with the elevated humidity could send the heat index to nearly 100 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 90s by Monday.

Tips for staying cool during AFRAM weekend

AFRAM attendees will need to plan for the summer-like weather this weekend. This could include preparing a lightweight outfit and making sure cold water is readily available.

The Maryland Department of Health recommends taking the following actions during extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly sweetened drinks

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and stay in the shade when possible

Take breaks from the heat if you are able

As attendees enjoy the food and music, they should also look out for signs of heat-related illnesses, like muscle pain, headaches, vomiting, nausea and disorientation.

During the AFRAM Festival, a medical team will be located to the left of the stage on the soccer field in Druid Hill Park in the City Services Command Center. Medical personnel will also be roaming the park to assist with any emergencies. Emergencies should also be reported to 911.