Video: Timelapse shows entire refloating of the Dali from the Key Bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE - A timelapse shared by Unified Command shows the remarkable refloating of the Dali cargo ship from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site in the Patapsco River.

The 15-second video shows several cargo tugboats guiding the ship back to the Port of Baltimore on Monday morning. You can also see damage to the ship and the remaining pieces of the bridge still sitting on the bow.

The Dali left the wreckage site at high tide around 7 a.m. and made it to the port by around 9 a.m., with all 20-plus crew members onboard, according to the Unified Command.

It moved through the Ft. McHenry Channel at approximately 1 mph.

The Dali was trapped under the bridge's debris for nearly eight weeks after it crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse on March 26. 

Six construction workers were killed.

The Dali's removal is a major milestone in the effort to salvage the wreckage from the disaster and reopen access to the crippled Port of Baltimore.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 6:43 PM EDT

