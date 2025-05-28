Video shows immigration agents arrest five people near Baltimore Home Depot

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted a social media video that shows agents in Baltimore arrest several people outside of a Home Depot.

ICE said a tip led them to the shopping center on Eastern Avenue, where five were arrested for allegedly being in the United States illegally.

The video, posted on Tuesday, May 27, shows ICE agents jumping out of a pick-up truck at the "big-box home improvement store" before detaining several people. The agents were heard telling them to stay down, show their hands, and be quiet.

Immigration rights group considers legal action

CASA, an immigration advocacy group, said they were likely outside the Home Depot seeking work. CASA said that if there was any wrongdoing by the officers, the organization would consider legal action.

"The law is clear that they must have probable cause to arrest someone," said Ama Frimpong, a legal director for CASA. "Here in this case, we have no idea whether or not they do. My understanding is that what they claimed is that someone sent a tip. We don't know what this tip is. We don't know what exactly they are claiming happened."

Challenge to due process

Since the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who worked in Baltimore and lived in Prince George's County, there has been a growing debate about who is entitled to due process and what violates a person's constitutional rights.

"The constitution is clear," Frimpong said. "The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution is clear. Due process is something we are all guaranteed under the Constitution."

Abrego Garcia was arrested after leaving his sheet metal apprenticeship job in Baltimore in March, before he was deported and confined in El Salvador.

Immigration advocates and Maryland lawmakers have been calling on the Trump administration to return Abrego Garcia. A federal judge and the Supreme Court have ordered the facilitation of Abrego Garcia's return.

Community reacts to video

A community member told WJZ off-camera that he didn't know the five people arrested near the Baltimore Home Depot, but said that it's a difficult situation.

Another man, who owns a business nearby, said these videos create uncertainty in the community, where people are afraid to leave home. Now, he says he is losing customers.

WJZ reached out to ICE Baltimore for additional comment but has not yet heard back.