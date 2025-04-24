A timeline of the Abrego Garcia case resulting from the Maryland man's mistaken deportation to El Salvador

The deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who entered the country illegally and was living in Maryland, to a notorious prison in El Salvador has a sparked nationwide conversation about the Trump administration's immigration policies and raised concerns about deporting non-citizens who have permission to be in the U.S.

Abrego Garcia was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on March 12 as he was leaving his job in Baltimore. After a few days at migrant detention centers in the U.S., he was deported along with more than 230 men, mainly Venezuelans, to a supermax prison in El Salvador, despite a protective order that he should remain in the U.S.

ICE officials later admitted in a court filing that Abrego Garcia's deportation was due to an "administrative error."

Here is a timeline of events in his ongoing case:

April 23: Federal judge pauses daily updates

Federal Judge Paula Xinis temporarily halted her order that the Trump administration provide daily updates on the steps it has taken to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S.

She gave the administration until April 30 at 5 p.m. to provide answers.

April 20: Abrego Garcia transferred to lower security facility

After spending almost a month at the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was transferred to a lower security facility in Santa Ana, where he has his own room with a bed, a court filing shows.

April 17: Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

Abrego Garcia's move to a lower security facility came eight days before he was able to meet with Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to check on the well-being of Abrego Garcia.

Both Van Hollen and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared photos of the meeting, which came after the senator was twice denied.

April 16: Van Hollen initially prevented from meeting with Abrego Garcia

During the first day of his trip, Van Hollen was told by Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa that he would need more time to arrange a meeting. On the second day, he was turned away at a military checkpoint near the prison where Abrego Garcia was previously held.

After Van Hollen returned to Maryland, he said El Salvador "tried really hard" to prevent the meeting with Abrego Garcia.

"They realized that was a bad look," he said during an interview on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

April 14: Salvadoran President Bukele says he won't return Abrego Garcia

During a visit to the White House, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele said he would not return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after Attorney General Pam Bondi said it would be up to the country to decide.

April 4 - 10: Supreme Court, federal judge order return of Abrego Garcia

Judge Xinis ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S. on April 4.

The Department of Justice appealed the federal judge's decision one day later, saying the judge did not have the authority to order Abrego Garcia's return.

After the Trump administration raised the case to the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts paused the federal courts April 7 deadline. This allowed the Supreme Court more time to consider the case.

On April 10, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration must facilitate the release of Abrego Garcia and sent the case back to the federal district court.

April 1: Abrego Garcia sues Trump administration over mistaken deportation

Abrego Garcia's case made headlines after he filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for his deportation to El Salvador.

The lawsuit cited that a U.S. immigration judge granted him an order of protection in 2019, which should have prevented him from being deported back to his native country.

March 31: ICE admits Abrego Garcia's deportation was due to "administrative error"

In a court filing, the Trump administration said Abrego Garcia's deportation was due to an "administrative error" and "oversight."

Trump administration alleges ties to MS-13 after Abrego Garcia's 2019 arrest

Prior to receiving a "withholding of removal" order, Abrego Garcia had been arrested in 2019 as he was soliciting work outside of a Home Depot, his attorney said.

He was taken into custody, along with three other men who authoriteis say were recognized as gang members.

When detectives interviewed Abrego Garcia, they noted he was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and a hoodie with graphics that were "indicative of the Hispanic gang culture."

Police said a source told them that Abrego Garcia was an active member of MS-13.

Abrego Garcia's attorney and family continue to deny those claims and said he does not have a criminal record in the U.S. or any other country.

Abrego entered the U.S. illegally in 2011

According to court documents, Abrego Garcia entered the U.S. illegally in 2011 to escape gang violence. He traveled to Maryland, where his older brother, a U.S. citizen, lived.

He later married and had a child with Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who is a U.S. citizen.