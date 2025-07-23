Video shows 3 Baltimore shooting victims seeking help from police in the county

Security video obtained by WJZ shows three alleged Baltimore shooting victims limping away and seeking help three miles away in the county early Wednesday.

Baltimore City police say those teens, all males and ages 15, 18, and 19 years old, were shot around 3:30 a.m. on Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore.

The video shows a vehicle stopping on Kenwood Avenue, three people get out of the car, flag down a Baltimore County police officer who happened to be driving by, and limp down the road to the patrol car.

According to the dispatch recording, the call initially came from a neighbor near Bel Air Road, who reportedly heard several gunshots.

Minutes later, Baltimore County dispatchers received a call from one of the teens inside the vehicle, who indicated he was shot and in a car.

An officer reported to dispatch that he believed he had the victim near 6300 Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale after they stopped the passing officer.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Security videos show the scene unfold

A business on Belair Road shared some security video with WJZ, showing a vehicle pulling up and stopping near 4823 Belair Road. An unknown number of passengers got out, and the video shows a small flash before the car drives away.

Baltimore City Police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Another business on Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale shared the intense video of the victims driving in a sedan, slowly stopping in the middle of the road, and alerting officers.

The three passengers limped down Kenwood Road and met the officer before being transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Neighbors in Northeast Baltimore react

Several neighbors say they were surprised a shooting happened along that stretch of Belair Road.

Kenyan Southers, who owns a business and live in that area, said he is a former police officer and he is concerned about the young people in the city.

"These young people are taking over the city," Southers said. "I promise you, when they investigate, it will probably be somebody young. You've got to be safe everywhere, but especially in Baltimore City."

Southers also says he hopes Baltimore City Police utilize community policing in this district to build community trust and ultimately, make it safer.

"Probably increase patrol and work on community policing a little more," Southers said. "My area was about community policing, one-on-one getting to know your community instead of just riding through it. I think if you knew people, they trusted you, they probably would give you more information."

City announces Group Violence Reduction Strategy expands

Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) is being expanded to South Baltimore in an effort to reduce crime throughout the city, Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

South Baltimore is now the fifth district in the city to be a part of the GVRS.

City leaders, law enforcement agencies, and community partners made the joint announcement Wednesday morning in South Baltimore. Mayor Scott credited the GVRS program for the decrease in crime across the city.

"We're seeing the impact of that," Mayor Scott said. "As you all know, in 2020, there were 335 homicides. In Baltimore last year, there were 201, and through the first six months of 2025, we've had the fewest homicides ever recorded on record through that period."

City leaders explained that the gun violence strategy is based on data over five years. It focuses on reducing homicides, nonfatal shootings, and building community trust.

Four overnight shootings leave two dead

The shooting on Belair Road was one of four violent incidents in Baltimore City last Tuesday into Wednesday.

At 12:15 a.m., Central District officers responded to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a reported shooting. A 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 12:05 a.m., Southwest District officers found an unresponsive male, suffering from gunshot wounds, near 500 Edgewood Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday at 11:26 p.m., Southwest District officers found a woman lying in the street near 1100 Mount Holly Street. The unidentified adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you're asked to reach out to Baltimore City Police, or you can report a tip anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline: 866-7LockUp.