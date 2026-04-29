University of Maryland freezes hiring, plans to cut 150 jobs

The University of Maryland, College Park (UMD) has implemented a hiring freeze and is planning to cut about 150 job positions, leaders said.

The announcement comes after Maryland passed a $70.8 billion budget for 2027, pledging to provide $871.9 million to UMD's annual operating funds. The state budget also includes funding cuts for the university.

"This is not an easy message to send, and we know that this news causes concern for all of us," University leaders said in a statement. "Our people are the foundation of this university, and the prospect of workforce reductions is difficult. We recognize the impact these decisions will have on our community. As we move forward, we will continue to pursue additional strategies to reduce costs and strengthen revenues."

UMD's cost-saving efforts

UMD leaders said the school's base budget has seen $104 million in cuts between 2025 and 2027, representing a more than 10% drop in support from the state.

The cuts, combined with declines and delays in federal research funding, increased utility costs, and added infrastructure costs, have furthered financial pressures, which leaders said "require that we exercise even greater fiscal restraint across the university."

While preparing the university's 2026 budget, leaders asked all departments to evaluate their budgets and identify non-personnel cuts that could be made. They were also asked to analyze vacant positions and eliminate any that were deemed to be non-essential.

"Unfortunately, the many measures that we have already taken to curb costs and spending are not enough to close the gap," leaders said in a statement.

Leaders said the anticipated continued budget challenges at the state level and reduced federal funding, along with increased expenses, prompted the hiring freeze and potential job cuts.

UMD hiring freeze

The hiring freeze impacts all staff positions and went into effect immediately after it was announced on Monday, April 27. Under the freeze, no new positions can be created at least through July 30.

Any candidates who have reached the offer phase can move forward, but those in earlier interview stages must be paused, officials said.

Positions that are fully funded through external channels, like grants or gifts, are not a part of the hiring freeze.

Along with the freeze, the university also implemented limitations for some staff.

Staff travel is restricted in accordance with university policies and professional and contracted service procurements must be approved by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) through verification of funding in the 2027 budget.

Capital projects will also be limited to only include those that address continuity of operations, health and safety, compliance with laws and regulations, and critical mechanical systems.

Potential staffing cuts at UMD

The university's Vice President for Finance, CFO and Deputy CFO will work with each division to evaluate vacant and filled positions, determining where cuts are needed.

University leaders expect as many as 150 job cuts through retirements, layoffs and eliminating vacancies.

"The exact number of layoffs will depend on vacant positions that can be eliminated and forthcoming retirements," leaders said.