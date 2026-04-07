Maryland's 2027 budget will not raise taxes or fees, Gov. Moore says

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is set to sign the 2027 budget on Wednesday morning, which totals nearly $70.8 billion.

The budget was crafted to address the state's $1.5 billion deficit without raising taxes or fees, according to the governor.

In March, Gov. Moore also unveiled a supplemental budget proposal, which included $53 million in additional funding.

"By eliminating more than half of the projected structural deficit in a single year—and doing so without raising taxes or fees—we are sending a clear message: Maryland is committed to affordability, competitiveness, and a transparent, balanced approach to governance," Gov. Moore said in March.

Initial budget proposal

The initial budget proposal included about $900 million in cuts, along with other cost-saving measures.

The proposal cuts government spending by $154 million between 2026 and 2027, and maintains 8% in Maryland's Rainy Day Fund, the governor said.

Under the budget, local governments will be asked to cover retirement plans for local teachers, librarians and community college workers.

The budget makes major investments into education, law enforcement and efforts to reduce energy costs.

Under the budget, public schools will receive $10.2 billion, $124.1 million will be invested into law enforcement and $73.7 million will cover economic development projects.

Education funding in the 2027 budget is about 6% higher than it was in the 2026 budget, which totaled $67 billion.

The budget also includes $10.6 million for the Department of Juvenile Services and $30 million to maintain facilities under the Department of Correction and Public Safety.

Another $73.7 million will be used to fund 242 revitalization projects under the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

The budget sets aside $54 million for investments into quantum energy and includes about $100 million in business tax cuts.

Supplemental budget proposal

The supplemental budget proposal included $36 million to address the Developmental Disabilities Administration's budget shortfall. $5.5 million will be allocated to the Maryland Department of Health facilities.

The Department of Juvenile Services will receive $5.5 million in funding to improve its facilities and health records.

The supplemental proposal also includes major investment into oversight efforts, including $2.5 million for the Department of Budget Management's Audit and Compliance Unit and $2.3 million for the Comptroller's Compliance Division. Another $5 million will be used to review repeat audit findings.

The Board of Public Works' Contingent Fund will receive $5 million to manage unplanned, statewide emergencies.