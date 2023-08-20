UMD Police alerts students to early morning armed robbery near campus

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Police Department has sent out a campus-wide email about an armed robbery that occurred near the university's College Park campus.

The incident occurred a few blocks away from the campus, in the 8500 block of 49th Avenue, around 4 a.m. on Friday, according to authorities.

Campus police said the victim was approached by two men with a gun as he was walking to his vehicle.

The men told the victim to get on the ground, took his property, and then told him to run, according to authorities.

The victim found a phone and called for help. The Prince George's County Police Department responded, took a report, and is now investigating the crime, campus police said.

It is unclear if the victim was a student.

The University of Maryland Police Department will escort any person who feels unsafe when walking on or near the campus. An escort can be requested at 301-405-3555.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who knows the identity of the robbers should contact the Prince George's County Police Department (301)-352-1200 or call 911.