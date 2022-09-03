U.S. Navy Band to play Fleet Week at new Port Covington location

BALTIMORE -- We're less than a week away from Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover in Baltimore.

With it comes a new festival location at Port Covington, plus special music by the men and women of the U.S. Navy Band.

"This is just a special place to do it because of the rich heritage that is here in Baltimore," said chief musician Jonathan Barnes.

Percussive melodies chief Patrick Gordon hopes the music will attract Fleet Week enthusiasts to the event's newest site at Port Covington.

"It was a lot of coordination, and honestly, it's an opportunity for people to see more of the city," he said.

The Port Covington site is expected to come to life on Sept. 10 and 11 with live performances, military displays and food.

"A lot of people think Baltimore and they think the Inner Harbor, but it really is a greater city with greater things to see, and port Covington is just part of that," said musician first class Ally Albrecht.

Albrecht humbled to provide military support through her trumpet.

"My grandpa actually served in the Korean War, and he plays the trombone and he played in the Army Band," she said. "So I have always known military music was an amazing outlet."

An outlet highlighting Maryland's maritime tradition.

"We are a sea state, and we want to really promote how those sea services are a part of Maryland, and Maryland is a part of those sea services," said Gordon.

The ensemble will play a blend of patriotic songs and music from the mid-20th century during its hour-and-a-half performance.