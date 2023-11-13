Two killed in Shady Side crash into ditch, Anne Arundel police say
BALTIMORE -- Two men died after the pickup truck they were in veered off the road and into a ditch Sunday morning in Shady Side, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the crash at Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road.
Investigators believe a 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling east on Shady Side Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road into a drainage ditch, striking a fence and a BGE pole.
Driver Jason Jose Solano, a 24-year-old man from Rockville, and Christian Alvarado, a 27-year-old man from Lanham, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
No further injuries were announced.
The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.
