Two killed in Shady Side crash into ditch, Anne Arundel police say

BALTIMORE -- Two men died after the pickup truck they were in veered off the road and into a ditch Sunday morning in Shady Side, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the crash at Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road.

Investigators believe a 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling east on Shady Side Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road into a drainage ditch, striking a fence and a BGE pole.

Driver Jason Jose Solano, a 24-year-old man from Rockville, and Christian Alvarado, a 27-year-old man from Lanham, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No further injuries were announced.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.