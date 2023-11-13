Watch CBS News
Two killed in Shady Side crash into ditch, Anne Arundel police say

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men died after the pickup truck they were in veered off the road and into a ditch Sunday morning in Shady Side, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the crash at Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road. 

Investigators believe a 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling east on Shady Side Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road into a drainage ditch, striking a fence and a BGE pole. 

Driver Jason Jose Solano, a 24-year-old man from Rockville, and Christian Alvarado, a 27-year-old man from Lanham, were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further injuries were announced. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.  

First published on November 13, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

