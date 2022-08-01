Two gunshot victims face drug and weapons charges in Middle River shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives have filed criminal charges against a man and woman who were shot and injured while traveling near a major intersection in Middle River, authorities announced Saturday.

Both gunshot victims face charges of possession of drugs that they allegedly intended to distribute and firearm-related charges, police said. Detectives filed the criminal charges against them on Friday, police said.

The 43-year-old man and 42-year-old woman crashed their vehicle into a telephone pole near the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard during the shooting, which happened around 10:15 a.m. on July 26.

The male gunshot victim allegedly told police he had just come from the Essex District Court for a traffic violation, and that he noticed the suspect's car prior to the shooting.

Footage reviewed by police showed the suspected shooter's vehicle in the court parking lot, appearing to search for the victim's car.

WJZ learned from a source not long after the crash that investigators found a handgun, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, guns, and drugs were found in the victims' SUV, which crashed into a telephone pole at the scene and was found riddled with bullet holes.

Based on cell phone video provided to detectives, at least one automatic weapon was used to shoot up their vehicle.

A law enforcement source told WJZ that investigators found rounds from a 9-millimeter gun and .556 rifle were recovered at the site of the crash.

During a town hall held at Victory Villa Baptist Church on July 28, Captain Eliot Latchaw of Precinct 11 described the driver of the blue vehicle that was shot at as "a major drug dealer."

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.