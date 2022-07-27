Drive-by double shooting in Middle River was targeted, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A drive-by shooting that left two injured Tuesday at a Middle River intersection was targeted, WJZ has learned.

According to a WJZ source, a handgun, guns and drugs were found in the victims' SUV, which crashed into a telephone pole at the scene and was found riddled with bullet holes.

The male victim allegedly told police he had just come from the Essex District Court for a traffic violation, and that he noticed the suspect's car prior to the shooting.

WJZ has learned that footage reviewed by police shows the suspect vehicle in the court parking lot, appearing to search for the victim's car.

About 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives were called to the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard, where they found a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman shot multiple times, police said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victims remain hospitalized,

Video given to WJZ shows what appears to be gunfire coming from a white sedan hitting a blue SUV. WJZ has not independently verified the authenticity of that video clip.

"Our detectives are in the process of discovering what actually transpired here and putting the pieces together of what actually happened," Det. Trae Corbin said Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.