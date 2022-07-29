Driver targeted in Middle River shooting "a major drug dealer," police say

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. -- Two people who were shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Middle River Tuesday are now in police custody at the hospital.

Authorities first identified the two people shot off Martin Boulevard as victims.

But during a town hall held at Victory Villa Baptist Church, hosted by Del. Ric Metzgar (R), Captain Eliot Latchaw of Precinct 11 said the driver of the blue car that was shot at "is a major drug dealer."

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning at Martin Boulevard and Compass Road.

Social media video shows what appears to be gunfire coming from a white sedan shooting at a blue SUV next to it that crashed into a telephone pole.

Law enforcement sources told WJZ that investigators found a gun, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, several hundred painkillers and three pounds of marijuana in the blue vehicle that was shot at.

The car came from District Court moments before the shooting.

"What's the status of them?" asked one community member.

"They will be charged appropriately," Latchaw responded.

He added that this shooting was targeted.

"There was a reason this happened."