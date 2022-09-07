Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. 

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road.

Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a second tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the road.

Leiner was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the parked tractor-trailer is uninjured. 

The two right lanes of I-95 were closed for about seven hours after the crash, causing major morning delays. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 7:00 AM

