Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel
BALTIMORE -- A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road.
Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a second tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the road.
Leiner was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the parked tractor-trailer is uninjured.
The two right lanes of I-95 were closed for about seven hours after the crash, causing major morning delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.