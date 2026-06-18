Towson Town Center implements youth curfew after teen takeover flyer circulates online

A social media flyer promoting a "Towson Mall Takeover" from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday has prompted Towson Town Center to implement a temporary youth curfew.

The flyer encourages students to celebrate the end of the school year after finals.

In response, the mall says guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older beginning at 4 p.m.

Mall officials say the policy is being implemented out of an abundance of caution to help maintain a safe environment for shoppers, employees, and the community.

Crime in Towson

The Towson area has been under the spotlight following a string of recent crime and store closures at Towson Town Center.

In April, the Towson Chamber of Commerce said the mall in Towson was 26% vacant. Nearby residents and shoppers say they no longer feel safe at the mall.

On June 5, a 22-year-old Towson University student was shot and killed near Towson Circle in an apparent road rage shooting.

Baltimore Police released suspect information on Thursday, encouraging the public to come forward with tips on the shooter's whereabouts. A $2,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

A crime walk was held after the shooting took place, where multiple community leaders paired with police and business owners in an effort to ease community concern and call for better safety enforcement.

Recent teen link-ups

In April, Baltimore County Police told WJZ that they were working with several shopping centers to enforce parental guidance rules. Those shopping centers included White Marsh, Towson Town Center, and Mill Station in Owings Mills.

This announcement came after two teens were arrested for allegedly robbing another juvenile at gunpoint during a teen link-up at THE AVENUE at White Marsh.