Suspect, motive sought days after Towson student was shot and killed

Road rage has not been ruled out as Baltimore County police continue to find a motive for a deadly shooting in downtown Towson on June 5, according to police.

The suspect who shot and killed 22-year-old Towson University student Nasir Majied in the middle of the day near the Towson Circle is still on the run.

"Baltimore County Homicide detectives are actively reviewing evidence and pursuing leads as they work to identify and locate the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Friday, June 5," a police spokesperson said. "While the motive remains under investigation, road rage has not been ruled out."

Shooting near the Towson Circle

Police said a shooting occurred in the afternoon between two drivers traveling northbound along York Road.

The suspect fired several shots at Majied, who was driving a Silver Kia, according to police. He was located by police in his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Majied was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On June 6, Towson University President Mark Ginsberg confirmed in a statement that Majied was a student.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I share news that Nasir Majied, a 22-year-old Towson University student, tragically lost his life in an off-campus shooting Friday afternoon," Ginsberg stated. "This is a devastating loss, and I join with Nasir's family, loved ones and all members of the TU community who mourn his passing."