Baltimore County police identify man suspected of killing Towson University student

Baltimore County police released new information Thursday about the man they're looking for in a suspected road rage shooting that ended in the death of a Towson University student.

Police said 33-year-old Reginald Gray Jr. is wanted for the killing of 22-year-old Nasir Majied on Friday, June 5 in Towson Circle.

According to police, the two were driving in different cars on York Road when Gray fired several shots at Majied. Majied was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Investigators released a wanted poster of Gray Thursday and a surveillance photo of the silver 2007 Nissan Altima they said he was driving at the time of the shooting.

Police described him as 6 foot-1, 190 pounds and said he has a distinctive tattoo on the front of his neck. They said his car has "tinted windows bearing Virginia registration SXM-4392."

"Gray should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, contact police immediately at 911 or 410-887-3700," they said in a statement.

Reginald Gray Jr. is accused of of killing Nasir Majied on June 5, 2026. Baltimore County Police Department

Police are offering a reward of $2,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

Information may also be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or online at Metro Crime Stoppers.