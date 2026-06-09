Baltimore County leaders host crime walk in Towson to address violent incidents

Baltimore County leaders will host a crime walk in Towson Tuesday evening following multiple violent incidents in the area.

County Councilman Julian Jones, County Police Chief Robert McCullough and County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger will lead the walk to emphasize how partnerships between community members, police and businesses can improve safety.

The event comes as police continue to search for a suspect who shot and killed 22-year-old Towson University student, Nasir Majied, in the middle of the day on June 5. The shooting occurred between two drivers near the Towson Circle, and the motive is still being investigated, officials said.

Towson crime walk

Leaders said the walk also comes as residents, business owners and visitors raise concerns about large teen meet-ups that have impacted retail areas.

During the walk, county leaders and community members will visit local businesses to hear from owners about challenges they are facing and discuss strategies to improve public safety and support economic vitality.

The crime walk is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Historic Baltimore County Courthouse at 400 Washington Avenue.

Crime in Towson

While several violent incidents have been reported in Towson in the past few months, the area has also seen cases of non-violent crimes impacting communities.

In May, three men were charged in connection with a Peeping Tom incident at an apartment complex located near Towson University. The case was under investigation for several months after a university student reported a person taking pictures through her window in January.

Earlier in May, a man and a teen were arrested for an armed carjacking in the parking lot of the Towson Town Center. The two are accused of pointing a gun and assaulting a victim before taking their car.

In April, the Towson Chamber of Commerce said the mall in Towson was 26% vacant. Some neighbors blamed crime concerns, saying they no longer feel safe at the mall.