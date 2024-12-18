Video shows fiery crash, shooting that killed 1, injured 9 in Towson

BALTIMORE -- WJZ obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that shows a fiery crash and a shooting that killed one and injured nine others in Towson Tuesday evening. The crime scene spans six blocks from White Oak Avenue to Loch Raven Boulevard, according to police.

The video from Captain Car Wash, on Loch Raven Boulevard, appears to show an SUV racing down the street before flipping over into Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral home and catching fire. The video shows two to three people getting out of another vehicle and shooting several rounds at the SUV.

Police said nine people were shot, between the ages of 14 and 27 years old, including 26-year-old Charles Graham Jr., who died. The SUV was carrying all 10 victims, according to police.

"It appears to be a mass shooting incident," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. "We have multiple persons who were shot. Right now, we are determining the circumstances and the conditions in this case."

On Wednesday, the chief said one person had been released while eight others remained hospitalized.

"These acts are shocking and completely out of character for what happens and how we expect our communities to be safe in Baltimore County," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

"It was very scary"

Tamika Curry told WJZ she was cleaning her bathroom when she heard a loud sound, almost like someone was knocking on her door.

When she walked outside, she saw the car on fire and people yelling to call 911.

"All I hear was 'boom, boom, boom,' more than 10 times," Curry said. "It almost sounded like someone was knocking at my door, that's how loud it was."

Curry said she has lived in the Towson neighborhood for two years and has never experienced such a violent incident.

"There was so much going on at that time," Curry said. "It was very scary."

Shooting nearby on Dec. 9

In the same community, on Dec. 9, 19-year-old Andrew Blessing was shot and killed.

Officers found Blessing suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Beaverbank Circle in Towson. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that, so far, the two Towson shootings aren't connected, however, the victims of Tuesday's shooting knew Blessing and his family.