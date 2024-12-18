Residents rattled by mass shooting, crash in Towson: "It was very scary"

BALTIMORE - The neighborhood surrounding Loch Raven Boulevard and White Oak Avenue are still coming to grips with Tuesday's crash and mass shooting in Towson that left nine injured and one dead hear their homes.

Business owners and neighbors say shootings like that don't normally happen in their community.

"Well, I was just cleaning up my bathroom, and all I hear is, 'boom, boom, boom,' like more than 10 times," said neighbor Tamika Curry. "It was very scary."

Shooting caught on video

Police say the sequence of events started on White Oak Avenue and continued for several blocks to Loch Raven Boulevard near Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home.

In a security camera video obtained by WJZ, a car came streaming down the street before flipping over and catching on fire before at least two people fired shots.

Officers were called to the area of the funeral home shortly after 7 p.m. According to the dispatch call, 10 to 15 rounds were fired, killing 26-year-old Charles Graham Jr., and striking eight others. Another person suffered injuries from the crash.

"I heard like two pops, and he's like, those are gunshots. And I'm like, no," said Malinda, a neighbor who has lived in the neighborhood 15 years. "You get a little crime, but never shootings and all that."

Too close to home

Curry said the shots were fired in front of her home, behind the funeral home where the car came to a stop.

"I just know the possibilities of me getting hit instead of that funeral home like that really resonated with me," Curry said. "I could not stop thinking about that."

Malinda told WJZ she has never seen this type of violence up close.

"I raised my kids here. They were always out on their bikes," Malinda said. "They were allowed to go all over the neighborhood. I would say in the last couple of years this has gotten a little bad right here."

Extra officers in the area

The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home said they were back open on Wednesday while police continue to investigate.

Baltimore County Police said it will have extra patrols in the area.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call county police at 410-887-INFO (4636).