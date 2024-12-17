1 killed, 9 injured in shooting, fiery crash in Baltimore suburb of Towson, police say

BALTIMORE -- One person was killed and nine others injured in a shooting and fiery crash in the Baltimore suburb of Towson Tuesday night, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded at around 7:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a news briefing.

"It appears to be a mass shooting incident," McCullough told reporters. "We have multiple persons who were shot. Right now, we are determining the circumstances and the conditions in this case."

The first arriving officer found a vehicle on its side in flames near a funeral home, McCullough said, and then several gunshot victims were found in the area.

"There appears to be some type of incident that led to the vehicle crashing and catching on fire," McCollough said. "Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading up to that."

The name of the person killed and the manner of death was not released, nor were the conditions of the nine people injured. McCollough did not specify how many of the nine people injured were gunshot victims.

At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated and targeted incident, with no further threat to the community, he added. It's unclear if any suspects have been arrested. There was no word on a possible motive.

"We will leave no stone unturned and we will dedicate every resource to this," McCullough said. "We don't generally see incidents like this in our community in Baltimore County. I assure you as your police chief that we will put all resources toward trying to clear this case."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene assisting police, as was the Baltimore County Fire Department.

"This is an incident that is shocking, particularly for those of us in Baltimore County," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "These types of incidents are unheard of here, so it really shocks the conscience. However, we want our residents to know that we are, as always, fully committed to ensuring that both our fire and police departments have the full support and all the resources they need from the Baltimore County government to ensure that they bring this investigation to a conclusion."

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.