Towson aims for 11th-straight win on Thursday against rival Delaware

BALTIMORE -- Towson is one of the hottest college basketball teams in the nation.

The Tigers are gunning for their 11th-straight win on Thursday at home against rival Delaware Blue Hens.

"There is still a lot of work to do," Towson coach Pat Skerry told WJZ. "We are trying to get the guys to understand that game-by-game and day-by-day, we have to keep getting better."

The Tigers' current win streak of 10 is tied for the longest in the program's Division I history and is currently tied for the second-longest active in all of NCAA basketball.

Towson (16-9, 11-1 CAA) leads the Coastal Athletic Association by one game over UNC Wilmington.

Skerry understands the goal in a one-bid league is to reach the NCAA Tournament. Towson has six more games before the conference tournament.

"I'm proud of them," Skerry said. "We went through a lot in the nonconference. We started to have some success, which they deserve. We have good players and they really work at it."

Towson is ranked No. 21 in this week's CollegeInsider.com's Top 25 Mid-Major poll.

Tyler Tejada, a sophomore, leads Towson with 16.5 points per game. Sophomore Dylan Williamson is averaging 13.8 points per game and senior Nendah Tarke is putting up 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tipoff against Delaware on Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m.