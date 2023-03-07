Tick tock: The Ravens have decision to make on Lamar Jackson with franchise tag deadline looming

BALTIMORE - The deadline is looming for the Ravens to determine what they want to do with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

So far, the two sides have yet to agree on terms of a new contract.

Teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to apply a franchise tag on one of its players.

Each NFL team is limited to one franchise tag per offseason. A player can be franchised three times by the same team.

Jackson, who won league MVP in 2019, could become a free agent if the Ravens don't apply the franchise tag on him.

So, here are the Ravens options:

Apply an exclusive franchise tag that would pay him more than $45 million for next year.

If their in still no progress in a contract, the Ravens could deal Jackson for any price.

2. Apply the non-exclusive tag that would pay him more than $32 million next year.

However, Jackson could engage teams to trade for him. However, the Ravens could match the offer, or receive two first round draft picks.

3. Trade Jackson. If they apply the exclusive franchise tag, the Ravens could negotiate terms with any team.

4. Choose not to apply the franchise tag and allow Jackson to walk as a free agent.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years, and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.