BALTIMORE - The clock is officially ticking on a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Teams can now start designating players to their franchise tag through March 7, meaning the Ravens have until then to get an agreement done before tagging Jackson.

This limits Jackson, who represents himself, from becoming a free agent this offseason.

Each NFL team is limited to one franchise tag per offseason. A player can be franchised three times by the same team.

Jackson - a former league MVP - had his rookie contract end without a contract extension.

The deadline for a player to sign his franchise tag is July.

Reports say the Ravens will sign Jackson to an exclusive franchise tag, if an agreement is not made, which will pay him $45 million for next next.

NFL Network also reported that, for the right deal, the Ravens could be enticed to trade the 26-year-old.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years, and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.

The Ravens hired new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, from the University of Georgia.