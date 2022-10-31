Three killed, seven others shot during weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three people were killed and seven other people were shot this past weekend in Baltimore City.

A man was shot multiple times Sunday night on man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting Baltimore. On Saturday evening, a 62-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside of a Northwest Baltimore home.

Police said officers responded to 21 robberies.

From Friday through Sunday, officers made one murder arrest, one attempted murder arrest, six handgun violation arrests, one robbery arrest and five drug arrests.

Additionally, one attempted murder warrant, three robbery warrants and one handgun violation warrant were issued. One robbery warrant and three handgun violation warrants were served.

Anyone with information related to a crime is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or contact our Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.