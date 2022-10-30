Watch CBS News
Crime

One man stabbed to death inside Northwest Baltimore home, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.

That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.

Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.

That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 8:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.