Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Bentalou Street at Wilkens Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot multiple times.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 500 block of Bentalou Street and fled to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue, where he collapsed.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.