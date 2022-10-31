Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to Bentalou Street at Wilkens Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot multiple times. 

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said. 

Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 500 block of Bentalou Street and fled to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue, where he collapsed.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.