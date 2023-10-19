Terrell Suggs says Ravens' defense 'played bully football' in exclusive interview with WJZ's Rick Ritter

BALTIMORE - (Note: This is the third of three pieces in our sit-down interview with former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs)

Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs will finally be etched into the franchise's Ring of Honor this weekend.

The retired outside linebacker will join former stars like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden and Mashal Yanda, among others.

Suggs will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during Sunday's Ravens game against Detroit at M&T Bank Stadium.

😈Terrell Suggs on #Ravens being known for a physical defense & embracing that mentality:



"Most people will say it's arrogant but we were bullies. We played bully football and we wanted you to know it."



Part III of our Terrell Suggs exclusive drops TONIGHT at 5 & 11! @wjz pic.twitter.com/miCmsIRU2l — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) October 19, 2023

Suggs, the NFL's eighth all-time leader in sacks, sat down exclusively with WJZ's Rick Ritter in Scottsdale, Arizona to talk about this Ring of Honor accolade. He also talked about playing on a Ravens' defense known for its physicality and embracing that mentality.

"Most people will say it's arrogant but we were bullies. We played bully football and we wanted you to know it," Suggs said.

Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He played 16 seasons (2003-18) for Baltimore and had 132.5 sacks and 37 forced fumbles with the franchise.

He was a 2003 first-round pick out of Arizona State and became a key member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.

In Part 1, Suggs recently shared with Ritter why he ultimately felt he needed to leave Baltimore and his life after football.

In Part 2, he discussed his Ravens' Super Bowl championship and playing the role of a villain.

You can watch Rick Ritter's interview with Terrell Suggs only on WJZ at 5:50 p.m.