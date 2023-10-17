Ravens legend Terrell Suggs talks with WJZ's Rick Ritter about induction into Ring of Honor

BALTIMORE - (Note: This is the second of three pieces in our sit-down interview with former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs)

Terrell Suggs, who wore No. 55 proudly for 16 seasons in Baltimore, will forever be considered one of the Ravens' all-time greats.

The retired outside linebacker will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor on Sunday when the Ravens host the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.

"I haven't really grasped it yet because when you are in there, you see all of the big names, and you are like, 'Man, those guys are going to be in there forever,'" Suggs said.

Suggs, the NFL's eighth all-time leader in sacks, sat down exclusively with WJZ's Rick Ritter in Scottsdale, Arizona to talk about this honor.

Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He played 16 seasons (2003-18) for Baltimore and had 132.5 sacks and 37 forced fumbles with the franchise.

He was a 2003 first-round pick out of Arizona State and became a key member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.

Suggs recently shared with Ritter why he ultimately felt he needed to leave Baltimore and his life after football.

