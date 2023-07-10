Teen charged in Baltimore mass shooting considered 'danger to community,' held without bail

BALTIMORE - A teenager charged in a South Baltimore mass shooting was ordered to be held in jail without bail during a court appearance Monday.

The judge and the prosecutor called the 17-year-old a "danger to the community."

His attorney Michael Clinkscale said his client was wounded in the Brooklyn Homes shooting and "promises a vigorous defense."

Attorney says his client was wounded in the Brooklyn shooting and promises a vigorous defense. @wjz pic.twitter.com/GWfs5d4YJf — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 10, 2023

The teen was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting during a Brooklyn Day block party on July 2 when two were killed and 28, between the ages of 13 and 32, were injured by gunfire.

Police have said that at least two suspects opened fire at the long-held annual block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood. That gunfire killed 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that the teen's attorney said police are alleging that his client pulled a gun out of a bag at the site of the mass shooting.

The attorney also claims the 17-year-old was carrying a toy gun.

"They are holding him for gun charges when we allege what this young man has was an Orbeez gun," Clinkscale said. "An Orbeez gun is a toy."

