Teen charged in Baltimore mass shooting considered 'danger to community,' held without bail
BALTIMORE - A teenager charged in a South Baltimore mass shooting was ordered to be held in jail without bail during a court appearance Monday.
The judge and the prosecutor called the 17-year-old a "danger to the community."
His attorney Michael Clinkscale said his client was wounded in the Brooklyn Homes shooting and "promises a vigorous defense."
The teen was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting during a Brooklyn Day block party on July 2 when two were killed and 28, between the ages of 13 and 32, were injured by gunfire.
Police have said that at least two suspects opened fire at the long-held annual block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood. That gunfire killed 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.
WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that the teen's attorney said police are alleging that his client pulled a gun out of a bag at the site of the mass shooting.
The attorney also claims the 17-year-old was carrying a toy gun.
"They are holding him for gun charges when we allege what this young man has was an Orbeez gun," Clinkscale said. "An Orbeez gun is a toy."
WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren will have more on the investigation starting at 4 p.m.
