Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.

The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.

Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.

Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 4:23 PM

