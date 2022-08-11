Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.

The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.

Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.

Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.