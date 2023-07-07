Teen charged in South Baltimore mass shooting that killed 2, injured 28

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a mass shooting Sunday in South Baltimore that left two people dead and 28 injured, police said Friday.

The teen is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in vehicle.

He was arrested by members of the Homicide and SWAT team Friday morning at 7 a.m. after a search warrant was obtained on a residence, police said. The location of the home was not immediately clear.

No further identifying information about the teenager has been released. He has not been referred to as a suspect by police.

Police said at least two suspects opened fire around midnight Sunday at Brooklyn Day, a long-held annual block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene. Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at a local hospital. Another 28 people, most of them teenagers, were also injured in the shooting.

ATF continues to assist @BaltimorePolice with South Baltimore mass shooting investigation & is also contributing a $10,000 reward. Combined with @FBIBaltimore & @MCSMaryland, the total reward is now $28,000 for info leading to arrest & charges. Call 866-7LOCKUP with tips. pic.twitter.com/r0mDNCHxi6 — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) July 3, 2023

Three victims remain at local hospitals, with all of them listed in fair condition, police said Friday.

An investigation is ongoing into the shooting. A reward of $28,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.