Teen charged in South Baltimore mass shooting that killed 2, injured 28
BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a mass shooting Sunday in South Baltimore that left two people dead and 28 injured, police said Friday.
The teen is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in vehicle.
He was arrested by members of the Homicide and SWAT team Friday morning at 7 a.m. after a search warrant was obtained on a residence, police said. The location of the home was not immediately clear.
No further identifying information about the teenager has been released. He has not been referred to as a suspect by police.
Police said at least two suspects opened fire around midnight Sunday at Brooklyn Day, a long-held annual block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood.
Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene. Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at a local hospital. Another 28 people, most of them teenagers, were also injured in the shooting.
Three victims remain at local hospitals, with all of them listed in fair condition, police said Friday.
An investigation is ongoing into the shooting. A reward of $28,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
