Investigators collected bullet casings from more than a dozen guns at the mass shooting scene in Brooklyn in which two people were killed and 28 others injured, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Police haven't released any details since a briefing Monday, when Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said in response to a question from a reporter that there were at least more than three guns fired and that the crime lab was working to determine how many.

... this story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Casings from 'more than a dozen' guns found at Brooklyn Homes mass shooting scene