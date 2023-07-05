Watch CBS News
Baltimore mass shooting victim was a recent graduate and 'quiet' honor roll student, school says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Governor Moore promises ‘justice and peace’ to victims of Brooklyn mass shooting; no suspects id
Governor Moore promises ‘justice and peace’ to victims of Brooklyn mass shooting; no suspects id 02:23

BALTIMORE -- Aaliyah Gonzalez, one of two people killed Sunday in a mass shooting in South Baltimore, was a quiet and high-achieving student who recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School, the school said in a letter this week. 

At least two suspects opened fire around midnight Sunday at Brooklyn Day, a long-held annual block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood. 

screenshot-2023-07-05-110453.png
Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18  Baltimore Police

Gonzales, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene. She graduated last month. 

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at a local hospital.  Another 28 people, most of them teenagers, were also injured in the shooting.

"Aaliyah was a quiet student who was proud of her academic achievements," the high school said in a letter Monday addressed to families and staff. "She made the honor roll in every marking period this year and was looking forward to a bright future."

The school said even though it is summer break, school counselors are available for students. Anyone with that need is asked to contact the school. For more urgent needs, people can call the Anne Arundel County Crisis Warmline at 410-768-5522, which is available 24/7. 

An investigation is ongoing into the shooting, and no arrests have been announced. A reward of $28,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

