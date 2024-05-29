Take a tour of the upgrades being made for fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium

Take a tour of new upgrades being made at M&T Bank Stadium

Take a tour of new upgrades being made at M&T Bank Stadium

Take a tour of new upgrades being made at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - Construction crews are working around the clock to finish multiple renovation projects at M&T Bank Stadium before an international soccer game comes to Baltimore in August.

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their 2024 season in September, but the goal is to complete construction ahead of the FC Barcelona and AC Milan soccer match on August 6.

Ravens President Sashi Brown said all of the projects are on schedule and should be completed in time for the soccer match.

These projects that will provide major improvements and upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium.

"This is really going to transform M&T Bank Stadium and make us relevant for the next 15 or more years," Brown said.

Months of construction will improve the fan experience in and around the stadium.

New social spaces are being created for fans to enjoy before, during and after the game, in an area called "The Gatehouse" and above it will be a rooftop deck.

"The entire stadium experience and fan experience is important to us," Brown said. "Inside the stadium and outside, upper concourse and main concourse and certainly some of these new premium areas that we are able to carve out."

There will be new spaces to eat and drink before and after the game and a few new spaces for fans to watch the Ravens on game day.

The Blackwing, which is already sold out, is made up of 10 individual suites and an exclusive club area.

The Ravens say guests in The Blackwing will take in the best game-action views and enjoy the most luxurious accommodations.

Also coming this season are seats on the field which allow fans to get closer than ever to the game action.

"The gameday experience that fans want to have has transformed over the last 25 years that we began playing games here and so we want to evolve with that," Brown said.