Targeting 'fan experience' at renovated M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens to build concert venue, field-level seating

BALTIMORE -- Ravens officials on Tuesday announced a new round of renovations planned for M&T Bank Stadium, including a tailgate and concert venue, field-level seating and infrastructure investments.

Construction on the 25-year-old stadium, which is expected to be completed in stages from 2024 to 2026, will "take us through the next evolution of M&T Bank Stadium," team president Sashi Brown told The Baltimore Banner in an interview last week.

