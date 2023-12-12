Watch CBS News
Local News

Targeting 'fan experience' at renovated M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens to build concert venue, field-level seating

/ The Baltimore Banner

Here's your Tuesday morning news roundup | December 12, 2023
Here's your Tuesday morning news roundup | December 12, 2023 02:38

BALTIMORE -- Ravens officials on Tuesday announced a new round of renovations planned for M&T Bank Stadium, including a tailgate and concert venue, field-level seating and infrastructure investments.

Construction on the 25-year-old stadium, which is expected to be completed in stages from 2024 to 2026, will "take us through the next evolution of M&T Bank Stadium," team president Sashi Brown told The Baltimore Banner in an interview last week.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner

First published on December 12, 2023 / 11:35 AM EST

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.