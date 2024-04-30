Baltimore Ravens introduce field seats at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are introducing field-level seats to M&T Bank Stadium this year as part of a major renovation plan.

The team said 138 plush seats will flank each side of the northwest and southwest corners of the field.

The new spots are "Permanent Seat Licenses," a one-time purchase that allows guaranteed rights to buy season tickets every year for your location, as well as the opportunity to sell or transfer that license.

So how much will that cost? Surely a pretty penny. Reservation information is available at request only, and the information was not immediately available to WJZ.

The Baltimore Ravens are introducing field-level seats to M&T Bank Stadium this year as part of a major renovation plan. Baltimore Ravens

"Watching game action at field level provides an incredible perspective," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales & operations Baker Koppelman said in a statement. "Field-seat PSL Owners and their guests will be immersed in the action and see the game unfold in a completely different way than ever before. These field seats offer fans the opportunity to enjoy one of M&T Bank Stadium's most unique gameday experiences."

The expansion is in connection with the team's 15-year lease extension at M&T Bank Stadium announced last year. In December, the team announced a facelift to include a tailgate and concert venue, field-level seating and infrastructure investments.

Construction at the 25-year-old stadium is expected to be completed in stages from 2024 to 2026. The project will cost an estimated $450 million.

The field seating options will include membership to field-level club spaces underneath the lower level and behind the north and south sidelines. More information about tew club spaces will be released in the coming weeks, the team said.