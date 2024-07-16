ALERT DAYS continue for sweltering heat & strong storms

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore has recorded its 3rd day of record heat Tuesday. More triple digit temperatures possible Wednesday.

Maryland is under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for heat index values as high as 110° through this evening. Additional heat advisories and warnings are likely Wednesday.

Maryland is enduring an extremely dangerous heat wave if you're not taking the proper precautions to stay cool. Please continue taking all heat precautions including drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the A/C, avoiding direct sunlight, and checking in on pets and the elderly.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport recorded a high temperature of 104° Tuesday afternoon, tying the previous record high for the date of 104° set back in 1988. This is the hottest continuous stretch of weather in Baltimore since 1948.

Isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through 11 PM. These storms will be few and far between, but any storm that does form is capable of damaging straight-line winds, dangerous cloud to ground lightning, and brief torrential downpours.

Overnight lows will generally be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Ahead of this front, high temperatures will soar to near 100°. Feels like temperatures will once again top out in the middle to upper 100s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front bringing the potential of damaging winds, intense downpours, and lightning to the area. In addition to the ALERT DAY for extreme heat Wednesday, we'll need to be weather aware for the potential of widespread severe weather.

Behind the front Thursday, we'll see a leftover shower or thunderstorm, especially Thursday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

A big drop in the humidity takes place on Friday. This will be the best weather day of the week! Highs will top out in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Humidity will surge back into the area this weekend along with the chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance of storms appears to be Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend.