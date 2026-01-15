How strength training supports everyday movement

Strength training is having a moment, and fitness experts say it is about more than building muscle or lifting heavy weights.

As part of the Health Watch series Fitness Remix 2026, we took a closer look at what strength training actually does for the body and why more people are adding it to their fitness routines.

"Small wins compile the big wins"

For years, cardio workouts like running or cycling were often seen as the go-to option for better health. But trainers say strength training plays a different and equally important role.

"Cardio will specifically help your heart and your lungs and supply oxygenated blood to a muscle," said Quintin Dailey, general manager at Planet Fitness. "But those muscles untrained do not really help you in real life, like pushing, pulling, bending, and lifting."

That focus on real-life movement may help explain why strength training is growing in popularity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about one in four U.S. adults meets recommended muscle-strengthening guidelines.

Dailey says one of the biggest mistakes people make is trying to do too much at once.

"The small wins compile the big wins," he said. "I do not want to take on the entire gym. I want to take on that one machine I have for that day."

Exercise at your pace

That mindset takes pressure off beginners and helps make workouts feel more manageable. The focus is progress, not perfection.

It also starts with how you lift. Dailey says proper form and lighter weights are key, especially for beginners.

"Do not start with the heavy weight," he said. "Start with the light ones. Start with the training wheels, and then we take them off."

Putting that advice into practice requires focus. During a training session, Dailey coached each movement step by step, emphasizing breathing, posture, and control.

"We are not elevating the shoulders," he explained during one exercise. "They go down toward your hips. Punch the ceiling, bring the weights together, take your time, inhale coming down, exhale coming up."

Find your purpose

He says every exercise has a purpose, whether it targets pulling, pushing, or stabilizing muscles used in everyday activities.

When it comes to long term success, consistency matters more than getting everything perfect.

"Three to four days a week, about forty-five minutes to an hour, whether it is cardiovascular training, strength training, or a combination of both, can make a difference," Dailey said.

Coaching also plays a big role, especially for those new to strength training. Simple cues, encouragement, and reminders about form help prevent injury and build confidence.

Strength training is also linked to better bone health, improved balance, and a lower risk of injury as people age.